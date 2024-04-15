SunnyNow
Fire On Benjamin Avenue

Monday April 15th, 2024, 10:05am

Fires
0
0

An early morning fire in the 1400 Block of Benjamin Avenue has caused over $200,000 in damages and displaced two people.

The fire broke out just beofre 2:00am and took about an hour to bring under control.

No injuries reported to the occupants or firefighters.

The origin of the fire was in the basement and the cause remains under investigation.

