Suspicious Fire On Glengarry

Last updated: Saturday March 16th, 8:46am

The cause is listed as suspicious after an apartment building fire in the 300 block of Glengarry.

The fire broke out just after 5:00pm Friday and was extinguished quickly.

Damage is set at $100,000. There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.