Police Investigating Suspicious Fire In Ford City

Thursday March 7th, 2024, 2:25pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating a suspicious fire in the Ford City neighbourhood.

Just after 1:00pm Wednesday, police and fire responded to an active fire at a commercial property in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Street, where an office trailer on the premises was engulfed in flames.

The trailer was vacant, and no one was physically injured in the incident. However, the fire caused roughly $70,000 in damages.

The cause of this incident remains undetermined, but the Windsor Police Arson Unit is treating the fire as suspicious. Surveillance footage shows an unknown person entering the property at approximately 12:45pm, approaching the trailer, and leaving roughly 15 minutes later. The footage does not provide a detailed image of the person.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

