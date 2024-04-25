Do You Know This Car Theft Suspect?

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a car theft.

Police say around 7:30 pm on April 24th, 2024 a 2013 red Dodge Dart was stolen from the rear parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East. The vehicle was later involved in a gas theft in Lakeshore.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 20-30 years old, with dark hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark-coloured Old Navy sweater and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.