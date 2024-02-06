CloudyNow
Unattended Candle Causes Fire On Pierre Avenue

Tuesday February 6th, 2024, 7:26am

Fires
0
0

Last updated: Tuesday February 6th, 10:10am

A fire in the 500 Block of Pierre Avenue is out.

It broke out around 6:30am Tuesday and was out minutes later.

Fire officials say the cause is listed as an unattended candle.

Damage is set at $30,000. There were no injuries, but four people have been displaced.

