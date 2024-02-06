Unattended Candle Causes Fire On Pierre Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 6th, 2024, 7:26am
Last updated: Tuesday February 6th, 10:10am
A fire in the 500 Block of Pierre Avenue is out.
It broke out around 6:30am Tuesday and was out minutes later.
Fire officials say the cause is listed as an unattended candle.
Damage is set at $30,000. There were no injuries, but four people have been displaced.
