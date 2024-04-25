SunnyNow
LaSalle Night Markets Return For The Summer

Thursday April 25th, 2024, 2:57pm

LaSalle
0
0

The LaSalle Night Markets are set to return in 2024. The summer series of LaSalle Night Markets includes vendor booths featuring handcrafted merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious foods, farm-to-table fresh produce, and more.

“We are excited to offer the LaSalle Night Markets again this summer. They have grown tremendously in popularity since the markets began with only a handful of vendors in 2018. Now we have over 80 vendors and a wait list”, said Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation.

Each market offers the chance for a leisure stroll around the LaSalle Civic Centre grounds while listening to live music and taking in some fun entertainment.

The summer series of markets are held on the last Sundays of May through August at the LaSalle Civic Centre and the last Sunday of September at the Event Centre.

