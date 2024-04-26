Traffic Blitz Sees 50 Tickets And Warnings Issued

Windsor Police issued 50 tickets and educational warnings for speeding and other traffic violations during a traffic blitz Thursday.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit was at the intersections along Howard Avenue from E.C. Row Expressway to Sydney at Division and Tecumseh Road East from Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road to enforce traffic stops and reduce vehicle collisions.

Police say there were multiple incidents of drivers with handheld devices and suspended drivers.