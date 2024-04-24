Lakeshore Council Approves 2024 Road Rehabilitation Projects

Lakeshore Council has approved road work on over 54 kilometers of roads throughout Lakeshore. If successful, the 2024 program’s total length of roadways would equal the work completed over the previous four years.

“Throughout our budget deliberations we heard loud and clear from community members that roads are a priority,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “The approved plan demonstrates our commitment to investing in Lakeshore’s critical infrastructure in cost-effective ways. As a Council, we are excited to move the road rehabilitation program forward and see the work completed.”

During the 2024 Budget deliberations, Council directed an additional $4 million to be added to the proposed 2024 Roads Rehabilitation Program, which brought the total investment to over $6.7 million. Of the overall project budget, approximately 60 percent will go toward asphalt resurfacing and 40 percent toward surface treatment.

You can see the entire project list in the council report here.