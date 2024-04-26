NOW OPEN: Boss Bagel Brings New York Style Bagels To Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 26th, 2024, 10:02am
Boss Bagel has opened its doors in Tecumseh.
The New York-style bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh for patrons to enjoy either on their own, as a sandwich, with a coffee, as a snack, or as a meal.
With many types of bagels available and various ways to prepare them, there’s a unique, hand-made bagel available for everyone at Boss Bagel. Learn more about them and what they offer on their Facebook page here. Visit them yourselves at 13420 Tecumseh Road East at Manning.
You can also find their original Windsor location at 900 Erie Street East.
