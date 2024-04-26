SunnyNow
15 °C
58 °F
SunnyFri
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of Showers Or ThunderstormsSun
26 °C
79 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

NOW OPEN: Boss Bagel Brings New York Style Bagels To Tecumseh

Friday April 26th, 2024, 10:02am

Business
0
0

Boss Bagel has opened its doors in Tecumseh.

The New York-style bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh for patrons to enjoy either on their own, as a sandwich, with a coffee, as a snack, or as a meal.

With many types of bagels available and various ways to prepare them, there’s a unique, hand-made bagel available for everyone at Boss Bagel. Learn more about them and what they offer on their Facebook page here. Visit them yourselves at 13420 Tecumseh Road East at Manning.

You can also find their original Windsor location at 900 Erie Street East.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message