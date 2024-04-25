Mostly CloudyNow
10 °C
50 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
13 °C
55 °F		SunnyFri
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Opening Soon: Cobs Bread In East Windsor

Thursday April 25th, 2024, 8:30am

Business
0
0

Cobs Bread is opening a location in East Windsor.

The store will feature dozens of styles of bread, croissants, and baked goods, all baked fresh in-house all day.

They donate leftover baked goods to local charities at the end of each business day.

The new location will be at 8480 Wyandotte Street East.

Mary Brown’s Chicken recently opened in the same plaza, and Fat Bastard Burrito Co. will open soon.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message