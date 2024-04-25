Opening Soon: Cobs Bread In East Windsor

Cobs Bread is opening a location in East Windsor.

The store will feature dozens of styles of bread, croissants, and baked goods, all baked fresh in-house all day.

They donate leftover baked goods to local charities at the end of each business day.

The new location will be at 8480 Wyandotte Street East.

Mary Brown’s Chicken recently opened in the same plaza, and Fat Bastard Burrito Co. will open soon.