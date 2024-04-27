PHOTOS: Staycation Expo Fills Devonshire Mall With Local Fun

The Staycation Expo has returned to the halls of Devonshire Mall, highlighting a wide variety of things for locals to do- locally!

The Staycation Expo encourages Windsorites to adventure in what the area has to offer, from wineries to small businesses. Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island also launched their annual Visitors Guide at the kick-off of the event, which can be found at various booths throughout.

