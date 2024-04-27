Buildings Being Prepared For Demolition In Downtown Wheatley

Work is commencing to prepare nine buildings that remain fenced along Erie Street North and Talbot Road East within the downtown core of Wheatley for demolition.

The buildings were all damaged beyond repair in the explosion in August 2021.

The buildings set for demolition in the coming months are:

27 Erie Street North

29/31 Erie Street North

37 Erie Street North

9 Talbot Road East

11 Talbot Road East

13 Talbot Road East

15 Talbot Road East

17 Talbot Road East

23 Talbot Road East

Residents will soon see some increased activity in the downtown area as contractors will be on site for mandatory site meetings. These site meeting are taking place April 29th, 30th, and May 1st.

Demolition is expected to commence no later than June 3rd and could last for several months.