There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 26th to 28th

Friday April 26th, 2024, 12:00pm

Friday
26
April

Windsor Express vs. West Virginia Grind

WFCU Centre
Friday
26
April

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Andrew Packer

Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
26
April

Used book and jig-saw puzzle sale!

St. Mark's By-the-Lake Church
Friday
26
April

Biomorphic AI-driven Animation for Beginners

INCUBATOR Art Lab Studio
Friday
26
April

Windsor Comedy show featuring Jared Nathan from ‘Kill Tony’

Carrots N' Dates
Saturday
27
April

Enigma Variations

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
27
April

Open House and BBQ Lunch

Glenwood United Church
Saturday
27
April

Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones

Jayson Bastien Edward Jones
Saturday
27
April

2024 All4Kids Spring Sale

École Secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac
Saturday
27
April

Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Andrew Packer

Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
27
April

Used book and jig-saw puzzle sale!

St. Mark's By-the-Lake Church
Saturday
27
April

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
27
April

Windsor’s NFL Draft Party

Front Lawn of City Hall
Saturday
27
April

Yard & Bake Sale Fundraiser for Erie Wildlife Rescue

Erie Wildlife Rescue
Sunday
28
April

Jazz Night at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
28
April

Enigma Variations

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
28
April

Windsor Express vs. Sudbury Five

WFCU Centre

