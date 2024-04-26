There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: April 26th to 28th
Friday April 26th, 2024, 12:00pm
Friday
26
April
Windsor Express vs. West Virginia Grind
WFCU Centre
Friday
26
April
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Andrew Packer
Windsor Comedy Club
Friday
26
April
Used book and jig-saw puzzle sale!
St. Mark's By-the-Lake Church
Friday
26
April
Biomorphic AI-driven Animation for Beginners
INCUBATOR Art Lab Studio
Friday
26
April
Windsor Comedy show featuring Jared Nathan from ‘Kill Tony’
Carrots N' Dates
Saturday
27
April
Enigma Variations
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
27
April
Open House and BBQ Lunch
Glenwood United Church
Saturday
27
April
Coffee Club – Jayson Bastien Edward Jones
Jayson Bastien Edward Jones
Saturday
27
April
2024 All4Kids Spring Sale
École Secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac
Saturday
27
April
Windsor Comedy Club PROSHOW: Andrew Packer
Windsor Comedy Club
Saturday
27
April
Used book and jig-saw puzzle sale!
St. Mark's By-the-Lake Church
Saturday
27
April
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier & Maiden Lane
Saturday
27
April
Windsor’s NFL Draft Party
Front Lawn of City Hall
Saturday
27
April
Yard & Bake Sale Fundraiser for Erie Wildlife Rescue
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Sunday
28
April
Jazz Night at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
28
April
Enigma Variations
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
28
April
Windsor Express vs. Sudbury Five
WFCU Centre
