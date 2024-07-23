Local Drivers Charged With Stunt Driving On The 401

Two local drivers were charged with stunt driving on the 401 this weekend.

On July 20th, 2024, at approximately 10:00pm, an officer with the Elgin OPP, Chatham Detachment, stopped a passenger vehicle on the westbound Highway 401 near Victoria Road for travelling more than 75 Km/h over the posted 100 Km/h speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old from Windsor was charged with driving a motor vehicle – performing a stunt – at excessive speed and failure to surrender their licence.

On July 21st, 2024, at approximately 1:20am, an officer with the Elgin OPP, Chatham Detachment, stopped a passenger vehicle on the westbound Highway 401 near the 74-kilometre marker for travelling more than 65 Km/h over the posted 100 Km/h speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old from Kingsville was charged with driving a motor vehicle—performing a stunt—excessive speed.

Anyone charged with driving a motor vehicle—Perform Stunt receives a 14-day impoundment of the involved motor vehicle and a 30-day driver’s licence suspension.