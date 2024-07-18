SunnyNow
Do Good Divas Return With Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Hosting Handbags For Housing Event

Thursday July 18th, 2024, 9:11am

The Do Good Divas, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, bring back their signature event, “A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven: Handbags for Housing” on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, at the Giovanni Caboto Club.

Handbags for Housing will feature a silent auction of extraordinary handbags, including designer, classic, vintage, and funky styles. Attendees can look forward to an exciting evening filled with live music, a lovely meal, and the opportunity to bid on fabulous handbags.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, supporting their mission to build affordable housing with local families experiencing housing insecurity. Last year’s event raised an impressive $20,000, significantly aiding the construction of two homes in Windsor’s west side.

Tickets can be purchase online, or at dogooddivas.com and at Habitat ReStore, 51 Edinborough Street.

