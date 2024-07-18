Do Good Divas Return With Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Hosting Handbags For Housing Event

The Do Good Divas, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, bring back their signature event, “A Girls Night Out in Handbag Heaven: Handbags for Housing” on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, at the Giovanni Caboto Club.

Handbags for Housing will feature a silent auction of extraordinary handbags, including designer, classic, vintage, and funky styles. Attendees can look forward to an exciting evening filled with live music, a lovely meal, and the opportunity to bid on fabulous handbags.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, supporting their mission to build affordable housing with local families experiencing housing insecurity. Last year’s event raised an impressive $20,000, significantly aiding the construction of two homes in Windsor’s west side.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets can be purchase online, or at dogooddivas.com and at Habitat ReStore, 51 Edinborough Street.