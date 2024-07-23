Two Suspects Sought Following Robbery

Windsor Police are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.

Police say that just before 4:00pm on June 30th, 2024, two suspects engaged in a violent confrontation with an individual who had been travelling on his bicycle in the 2100 block of Ottawa Street.

The suspects approached the victim and demanded that he surrender his bicycle. When the victim refused to comply, the suspects utilized the victim’s own walking stick to strike him several times. The physical altercation continued until the suspects gained control of the victim’s bicycle and departed from the scene while in possession of the bicycle.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in relation to this incident.

The first suspect is described as a white male, wearing a grey and black hoodie, black pants, and a baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a white male wearing all-black clothing.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.