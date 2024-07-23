Health Unit Issues Precautionary Notice Of Blue-Green Algae Bloom

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a precautionary notice to residents based on visual confirmation of a blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair in the area near Stoney Point.

Officials say that test results to confirm the presence of a bloom are pending, and residents on the municipal drinking water system can drink the water unless they are notified otherwise. Routine water testing is done by the municipal water treatment plant.

Residents that use wells or cisterns that draw water directly from Lake St. Clair (such as private cottages with wells) are advised not to drink the water unless they are routinely testing for microcystins using a licensed lab, and results show levels less than 1.5 ppb. This is recommended for adults and children six years of age and older, as well as their pets and livestock animals. Children under age six should only drink bottled or municipal water. For all infant feeding preparation, only bottled or municipal drinking water should be used after boiling.

If you are heading to the beach, they say that if the water looks cloudy or like green paint or pea soup, swimming is not recommended. Do not allow pets to drink lake water during a blue-green algae bloom as they may suffer serious health risks including death.

The most common toxins produced during a blue-green algae bloom are called microcystins. Those most “at-risk” are children six years of age and younger. Contact with microcystins can produce the following negative health effects in humans: