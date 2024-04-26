NEWS >
Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Friday April 26th, 2024, 9:57am

William Murray of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the March 15, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.

