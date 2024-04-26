Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 26th, 2024, 9:57am
William Murray of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the March 15, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.
