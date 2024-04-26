Two Arrested After Police Seize $120,000 In Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of $120,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that on April 25th, 2024, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit arrested two individuals suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. Subsequent to the arrest, officers seized 16 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of crack cocaine from the suspects’ vehicle.

Following the arrest, officers also executed a search warrant at an East Windsor residence. Officers seized 1,174.5 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 40 Oxycodone pills and 5 Dilaudid tablets, $7,156 in Canadian currency, $400 in U.S currency, two cellular phones, one digital scale, packaging materials, and two cans of bear spray. The total value of illegal drugs seized is $120,825.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old female face charges of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine (x 2), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely Oxycodone and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine.