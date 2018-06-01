The Riverfront Festival Plaza is filled with diverse and delicious aromas this weekend for the Rib & Craft Beer Fest.

Northern Heat Rib Series brings the best BBQ in Canada once again, with this year’s Ribfest featuring an assortment of craft beers as well. Many other treats can be found at the Ribfest, such as pulled pork, chicken, poutine, lemonade, deep-fried chocolate bars, and blooming onions.

There is something for everyone at Ribfest–don’t miss out! their hours are as follows:

Friday until 11pm; Saturday from 11am to 11pm; and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.