Wednesday May 30th, 2018

Posted at 6:50pm

Weather
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

WInds Wednesday evening are forecasted to be out of the south, south-east shifting to the SOUTH WEst at 30 kph with gusts to 50 kph a chance of flooding exists for shoreline areas of Leamington, Kingsville, Essex, Amherstburg and Pelee Island.

The forecasted winds together with the current high lake levels increase theprobability for shoreline erosion and wave damage to all low-lying shore reaches for the affected municipalities.

