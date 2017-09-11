OvercastNow
Monday September 11th, 2017

Posted at 5:06pm

City News
A day with her daughters turned into a celebration for Laurie McLachlan of Windsor, who won the top prize of $100,000 with Instant Queen Of Hearts.

A regular player and previous two-time INSTANT winner, Laurie was on her way home from a day out when she decided to stop in at her local retailer to cash in a few tickets. After winning small prizes on those tickets, Laurie purchased a few more.

“I played my tickets at home and I thought I had won five dollars,” Laurie shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “Then I scratched some more and saw that it was $100,000. I went numb and thought my eyes were playing tricks on me.”

Travel and time spent with family are in the plans for Laurie’s windfall. “I would like to take a few road trips in the future, and I will definitely be treating my grandkids to something special.”

The winning ticket was purchased Tourangeau Mini Mart on Tourangeau Road in Windsor.

 

