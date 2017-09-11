The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports two separate deaths attributed to the

The Health Unit says that the public continues to be a risk until the area experiences temperatures below freezing. Most people with West Nile virus never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.

Approximately 25% of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people (less than 1%) develop severe neuro-invasive disease. No deaths related to the West Nile virus have been reported since 2012.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit would like to remind residents to continue to protect themselves, as certain types of mosquitoes spread West Nile virus, a potentially serious infection to humans.

Area residents should eliminate any standing water around their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.