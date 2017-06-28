Recently, the Greater Essex County District School participated in a pilot project intended to improve high-speed broadband connectivity in schools in Ontario.

Vincent Massey Secondary School was chosen as the site for the installation of a new, intelligent broadband system that provides greater and more secure internet service for students and staff.

Approximately 2,000 students at the school had been operating with a total of 1000 Mbps of broadband bandwidth. The updated system provides the desired standard of 1 Mbps per student, basically doubling the school’s capacity.

All schools will receive the upgraded internet capacity in the second wave of the project over the next year.

The increased bandwidth allows students and staff better access to educational resources, learning management systems, collaboration tools as well as other necessary on-line systems.