Wednesday June 7th, 2017

Posted at 11:23am

Leamington
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for Leamington.

They say that due to the existing elevated Lake Erie water elevation and forecasts predicting northeast winds with sustained speeds of 20 to 30 km/hr with the potential for wind gusts reaching 40 km/hr, a possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along the Lake Erie shoreline on the east side of Pelee Island and the southeast shoreline of tLeamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point.

