Tuesday March 14th, 2017

Posted at 11:15am

Weather
The City of Windsor continues to cleanup after yesterday’s snowfall.

Ploughs and salters worked through the day and evening to make sure the main routes remained clear. Crews continue to work to remove drifting in localized spots.

The city says that while most of the main roads are now in good condition with generally bare pavement, side streets are snow packed and icy in some areas.

Salt trucks are moving into residential streets this morning and are expected to complete those runs by early evening.

