The Town of Essex is looking at a 2.36% tax increase in the general mill rate, impacting the average home valued at $160,000 by $28.

The proposed 2017 budget includes $7.1 million in infrastructure projects.

Increases in the urban mill rate to cover the funding gap for storm water infrastructure will further impact urban residents by an average $15.

“This budget continues to support Council’s strategic objective to manage the Town’s infrastructure in a responsible and efficient manner,” says Donna Hunter, Director of Corporate Services.

With the 2017 budget adopted in principle, Council will now consider the adoption of the five-year financial plan, which builds off the 2017 budget and puts a plan in place for the years 2018 to 2021.

Notice of the formal adoption of the 2017 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan at an upcoming Regular Council Meeting will be provided at a later date.