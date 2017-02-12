The 12th annual Windsor Military Studies Conference takes place this weekend.

The conference is a community-centered educational initiative that explores the military history of Canada presented in collaboration among the University of Windsor, the Wilfrid Laurier University Centre for Military, Strategic and Disarmament Studies, the Essex and Kent Scottish, and the other Canadian Armed Forces units in Windsor.

The two days conference takes place Friday and Saturday and features guest speakers with their insightful presentations on our Canadian military involvement during WW I and WW II.

The Friday 7pm Keynote Speaker is Bruce Zellers’ presentation, ‘A Disappointed Dream: The United States in World War I,’ and on Saturday, the Saturday 9am speaker is Dan Younger’s presentation ‘Bill Tutte and the Breaking of the Lorenz code at Bletchley Park.’ To follow is Sean Pilutti’s presentation, ‘Perspectives from the Trenches: An analysis of how the Canadian Expeditionary Forces viewed the world around them, 1914-1918′.

Wrapping up the Saturday morning session is Hal Friedman’s presentation, ‘Eagle Boats in the Great War: Ford Motor Company and the United States Military in World War One.’

At 1pm the closing presentation is John Conlon’s presentation, ‘Coming to terms with the Romance and Reality of Vimy Ridge.’ A Q & A session will follow Conlon’s presentation.

The conference takes place at the Major F.A. Tilston, VC Armoury. Admission, which includes lunch on Saturday is $25 (adult) and free for all students (with proper I.D.).