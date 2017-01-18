There is an urgent call for bone marrow stem cell transplant for a five-month-old Windsor girl.

Madalayna Ducharme was recently diagnosed with malignant infantile osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder that causes bones to get thicker and denser.

This disorder attacks vision, hearing and is life threatening.

If you are in the age bracket of 17-35 and are healthy her family is asking you to sign up to be on the one match registry.

It is a quick swab of your mouth to register. If you match up with someone, it could be as simple as a blood donation because science has come a long way and has discovered new easier methods for collecting stem cells.

There will be a swab event held in Madalayna’s name at St Clair College on January 26th at 9:30am to 3:30pm. A valid health card is needed to register.

You can find more information on the Facebook page here.