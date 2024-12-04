Unwrap Serenity: The Ultimate Guide To Gifts Of Rest And Relaxation For The Holidays

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season you deserve the time to kick up your feet, rest and rejuvenate to feel refreshed for a brand new year. Read on for our suggestions whether for gifting or a personal escape.

Estate of Health

Estate of Health is proud to share a piece of Kingsville’s history by turning the Kingsholme Estate into a Holistic Wellness Centre and Yoga Studio for the community. Estate of Health offers a beautiful setting to explore your path to wellness and find guidance and support throughout that process. Their centre includes many exceptional features to help you restore, nourish and revitalize the body, mind and spirit – yoga studio, tea lounge, six healing treatment rooms, hydrotherapy area and pool, meditative garden spaces, labyrinth and wellness boutique. Step away from the daily grind and experience peace of mind, physical rejuvenation and spiritual vitality. Your personal transformation awaits.

Lungovita Beach Retreat

Escape the ordinary at Lungovita Beach Retreat. Enjoy the all-season outdoor pool and heated geodomes for glamping.

The Grove Motel

Step into The Grove Motel, where retro vibes meet chill lakeside living in the heart of the EPIC wine region. Nestled in the historic beach hamlet of Colchester, this newest gem is the epitome of cool – expect the unexpected and a whole lot more.

Wilderness Retreat and Nordic Spa

Wilderness Retreat and Nordic Spa is Windsor-Essex County’s primary destination for hydrotherapy experiences offering personal saunas & cold dips for yourself or for you and your partner. Experience the luxury of a Nordic Spa just outside of Kingsville.

The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Centre recommends these locations for peaceful moments, gratitude and refined comforts.

The Walnut Grove Bed and Breakfast

The Walnut Grove B&B, a farmhouse built in 1902, is located about 5km’s north of Harrow in the heart of Essex County on a 10 acre treed property. Each of the three rooms have been thoughtfully and carefully renovated to provide a spa like setting for your visit. Listen to the peaceful waterfall sounds by the koi pond while sitting in the pergola, or take a stroll through the acres of woodland on site. Bird watch, or perhaps enjoy the heated in-ground swimming pool and hot tub.

The Beauty Refinery

The Beauty Refinery is a full service upscale, fun and vibrant medical spa and Salon offering cutting-edge procedures for men and women in Tecumseh.

Hotel STRY

The newest boutique hotel in southwestern Ontario. Nestled in the heart of Amherstburg’s Anchor District at 70 Murray St, this landmark building has been restored to its former glory. Six stunning loft-style rooms seamlessly blend the town’s heritage with contemporary comfort, featuring exposed brick, 11-foot-high ceilings, and historically inspired design. It’s the perfect home base after a day of exploring Essex County.

Hometown Laser Clinic and Spa

Combining nursing training and aesthetics certifications to offer the community with the best aesthetic treatments in a fun and welcoming environment. Their mission is for you to walk away looking and feeling your best!

The Lodge at Lakeshore

A wellness retreat bed & breakfast. This cabin seamlessly marries rustic charm with modern amenities, offering the best of both worlds. The exterior boasts the classic appeal of handcrafted log construction, while the interior features an array of contemporary comforts. Outside, a vast deck and patio area beckon for relaxation and enjoyment of the natural surroundings. Whether you’re savouring a morning coffee, taking in the fresh air, having a swim in the in-ground pool, soaking in the hot tub, or stargazing around the fire pit in the evening, the outdoor space is an inviting extension of the cabin’s charm. It’s the ideal escape for those seeking a serene getaway where you can experience the beauty of nature while still enjoying the comforts of contemporary living.

