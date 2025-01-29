Unplug, Unwind & Indulge: A Cozy Couple’s Getaway In Amherstburg

Our Couple’s Rest, Relax and Recharge Weekend in Amherstburg

Original blog by Kierstyn Snow

Webber and I recently took a much-needed escape from the daily grind and went to our home away from home – Amherstburg (we used to live there and it was so nice to be back… this time as tourists!)

Our birthdays are a few weeks away and we were looking for a fun little stay-cation so this romantic, relaxing weekend in Amherstburg was a great opportunity for both of us to spend some time together! Between the many culinary experiences we had and the relaxation we were able to enjoy, every moment felt like a celebration of love, life and YQG. Take a walk with us through our cozy weekend in Amherstburg!

Stay at Hotel STRY

We started our weekend off with a snowy drive out to Amherstburg for our first ever stay at Hotel STRY. We had heard incredible things about this boutique hotel but we hadn’t gotten the opportunity to book our stay. This hotel is something straight out of a magazine with 6 separate rooms all uniquely designed. We stayed in Chapter 206. Think pink accents, pop culture decor and a light up flamingo on the wall. We truly felt like we were on vacation and this was the perfect option for our weekend away.

The hotel itself is connected to a few awesome businesses we also got to check out — Pure Day Spa, Montaneros Coffee and The O Cocktail Bar. More on those down below.

Frate Street Food

Food trucks in January? It’s safe to say we weren’t sitting outside on a picnic table in the warm sun but we had the next best thing — an indoor cocktail bar linked directly to Frate Street Food. Even though there was snow outside, we never had to leave the hotel to enjoy a nice dinner. It’s safe to say that Frate had our taste buds dancing!

Just below us was The O, a premium cocktail bar situated in the heart of Amherstburg. This bar was so carefully designed and right outside its patio doors sat Frate — a food truck specializing in street food that absolutely wow’d our taste buds. We opted for some blackened chicken tacos, Frate fries (think of your high school Mexi-fries you used to love but 1637192x better) and the Crispy Dill Chicken Sandwich. We absolutely crushed the entire meal and I think the Frate Fries are going to have a permanent spot in our heart from here on out.

We couldn’t enjoy the plates without trying a couple of cocktails from The O. I opted for a fresh margarita and Webb went for a classic espresso martini. He loves those!

Breakfast at Bucket List Coffee Roastery

We woke up in the morning to snow filled streets but luckily ninety percent of our stay didn’t involve driving. We walked across the street to Bucket List Coffee Roastery for some fuel to kick start our day.

This cozy cafe is a place we had been before but only for a cup o’ Joe. We were not prepared for how delicious their breakfast selection was going to be, truly. Webb opted for a Americano and I got a banana date shake. To eat, Webb got the Veggie Breakfast Burrito (he’s allergic to eggs, which sometimes makes breakfast hard!) and I got the Crispy French Toast. Both incredibly delicious! Oh, and we couldn’t leave without grabbing a sweet treat from their pastry shelf — a Reese’s Peanut Butter cookie did the trick.

A Couples Package at Pure Day Spa

After our bodies were filled, we went over to Pure Day Spa (also located in the hotel) to fill our souls. Webb and I were treated to a massage and facial in the same room. It was the perfect opportunity for us to relax and spend some time together. The spa was an oasis of relaxation, with soothing music, soft lighting, and professional therapists who took us on a journey of relaxation. We both left feeling like we were floating on air, completely rejuvenated and blissfully content. If you’re looking for a way to bond with your partner while also de-stressing, this is definitely the way to go!

Lunch at Artisan Grill – An Amherstburg Staple

After our rejuvenating spa experience, we headed to Artisan Grill for a delicious lunch. Nestled in a charming part of town, the restaurant offered an elevated take on comfort food. Whether you’re craving a light bite or a more substantial meal, Artisan Grill has you covered. We highly recommend the French Onion Soup and Roasted Chicken and Wild Mushroom Panini. Webb is a sucker for a good french onion soup.

Shopping in Downtown Amherstburg

The afternoon was filled with a bit of shopping and exploring, and we couldn’t resist stopping by some local favorites. River Bookshop was a book lover’s dream, with cozy nooks and shelves lined with both new releases and hidden gems.

A quick stop at Evelyn’s Candy House added a bit of nostalgia and sweetness to our day, with shelves stocked full of nostalgic treats and chocolates. They had the Squish candies you can usually only find online in our area! We couldn’t resist picking up some goodies to nibble on during our short drive home. I have quite the sweet tooth!

Our final stop was White Woods Home — a chef/hostess’ dream. It was so hard for us to resist buying everything! Esther, the owner, walked us through her story and how she used to own the kitchen shop called The Cook Shop in Windsor. White Woods is a slice of that beautiful business!

Wine Tasting at Vivace Estate Winery

After our shopping afternoon, we took our only drive out to Vivace Estate Winery for a wine tasting. This is a winery we’ve had on our list for a while and we’re glad we finally took the trip out. They had the best charcuterie cups to nibble on with your wine tasting and we ended up taking a bottle of the Baco Noir home! They’re open by reservation only right now so make sure you call ahead!

Pre-Dinner Snack at Caffeine & Co

We made a 7pm reservation at our dinner spot and had a little time to kill so we went back to the hotel, got ready and then headed over to Caffeine & Co to grab a quick snack and beverage beforehand. We’re no stranger to Caffeine & Co and we’ve been there a few times! This time we opted to try something different – I had a Skinny Vanilla Chai Latte and Webb got the Mocha Chill. We split a creme brulee cookie which was THE snack of the weekend.

Dinner at Our New Favourite Date Night Spot – Hole in the Wall

Buckle up because we’re about to tell you about a hidden gem we didn’t even know existed but honestly could never forget. Hole in the Wall is an intimate, lounge-style restaurant located above River Bookshop in Amherstburg. From the outside, you wouldn’t even know it’s there but once you step inside, you’re in for an experience unlike any other.

We took a walk up the tall stairs to a room filled with about 15 different table settings – some booths, some high tables and some more casual style seating. They had live music playing that carried you through the whole evening. We were greeted by Rosemary, the Manager and Max, the bartender who showed us to our seats. A personalized experience we had never had before!

Max started us off with some cocktails – his specialty. We asked him for his recommendation and he brought us The Consome and Less Words (mocktail). Both were a flavourful experience unlike anything we’ve ever tried. Webb explained that his Consome drink gave off a very different aromatic experience than the taste that hit his tongue. Definitely something he said he would get again.

While we sipped on our drinks, we were greeted by Enzo, the chef. You may know Enzo from Enzo’s Trattoria that used to be on Erie. Hole in the Wall is lucky to have scooped him up! He gave us a culinary experience unlike any other. We started with an Antipasto for Two platter and a Caprese Salad. Next, we were greeted with the best Gnocchi we had ever tasted and the Wild Mushroom Risotto which came highly recommended. We finished off with two different protein platters – NY Strip and the Lamb. All of these plates are considered shareable and didn’t miss in the flavour department! Usually when we go to a restaurant, there’s a dish or component of the night we didn’t really like but that didn’t happen here. Every dish was chef’s kiss.

Everything at Hole in the Wall was absolutely outstanding – from the atmosphere to the service and the cocktails and food… we left thinking to ourselves, “what did we just experience and why did it take so long for us to find it….” A staple if you’re headed out to the ‘burg. Oh, and you have to make a reservation! This restaurant was PACKED.

Breakfast at Acai Shack

We woke up the next morning and headed to my personal favourite spot – Acai Shack. In the summers you can find Webb and I here multiple times per week. Mackie has done an incredible job of bringing acai bowls to Amherstburg and even expanding to Windsor. You can find them at the University of Windsor! We’ve both been long-time fan of this spot so we knew we couldn’t leave Amherstburg without it.

Webb’s go-to bowl: dragon fruit base, banana, strawberries, granola, honey and nutella

Kierstyn’s go-to bowl: warm granola base (hint: this is new!!!!!), banana, strawberries, chia seeds, granola and nutella

I’m so excited they’ve introduced a warm base for the winter months but truthfully, I would have still gotten the acai base in the winter even if it is cold.

We then packed up our bags and headed to our last spot of the weekend – Wolfhead Distillery.

Wolfhead Distillery’s Caesar Bar Sundays

Our final stop on our weekend getaway in Amherstburg was at Wolfhead Distillery. We heard they started doing a Caesar Bar on Sundays and wow… we were blown away! Your server asks you what your base of choice is (whiskey, vodka etc) and then you head into their distillery to fill your glass. You start with your toppings – we’re talking everything from cheese, pickles and pepperonis to pogos, deep fried pickles, fried mushrooms and chicken wings. We both got one of everything, put them on skewers and added them to our glass.

The next station was where you could add horseradish, lemons, limes, pickle juice and your desired spice level. I always opt for some extra spice! Oh, and you can’t forget the worcestershire.

Lastly, you fill your glass up with clamato and you’re all set! All for $20 a glass. We barely had room to get an actual meal but Webb couldn’t resist another french onion soup so he indulged.

The Weekend of Our Dreams

We had an absolute blast on our weekend staycation in Amherstburg. It’s amazing how different a town can feel when you change your mindset from being a resident there to a tourist. We’re firm believers that you can be a tourist in your own town and when you do, it gives you the ability to look at it differently. We lived in Amherstburg – frequented the local grocery store, walked in the Navy Yard Park a million times… we thought we did it all. This time it felt different. We encourage you to open your mind and see your home town or city in a different light. Allow yourself to experience the awe of the businesses and people around you that made you want to move to that spot in the first place. You might just surprise yourself!

Follow along with more of Kierstyn’s adventures @yqg4u

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.