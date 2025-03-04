Make The Most of March Break: Top Five Activities For A Week That Can’t Be Beat!

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Looking for exciting ways to spend March Break in Windsor Essex? Our region offers a wealth of fun and family-friendly activities that promise to make your break unforgettable. From thrilling outdoor adventures to indoor attractions, there’s something for everyone—whether you’re looking to embrace the winter chill or seek out some indoor warmth. Get ready to make the most of your time off with our top picks for March Break fun in Windsor-Essex! Be sure to use our March Break Fun Guide for attractions, activities and special events to keep the kiddos entertained all week long!

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Make the most of March Break with a week full of family fun! From March 8 to March 16, they’ll be open daily from 10AM to 6PM, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all the excitement. Whether you’re looking for adventure or a way to keep the kids entertained, they’ve got something for everyone. Be sure to grab your tickets in advance and plan for a day of unforgettable memories!

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Colasanti’s has a week loaded up with activity options for all guests. Here’s the basics: March Break Club Card is back! Buy 3 Activity Passes, Get 2 Free. Offer available between March 8-16. See March Break Club Card for more details. Looking to flex your creative muscle? Sign up for a Planting Classes or Wood Sign Painting workshops with You Can Do It DIY Kits.

Fort Malden National Historic Site

Be a soldier for a day! The sergeant at Fort Malden is looking for new recruits! Take the Queen’s Shilling and put on the redcoat of a British soldier, and then learn the military exercises of the British Army. Experience cooking over an open fire, paint a model soldier to take home, and witness a musket firing demonstration. Spaces are limited. Pre-registration is required. To register, please email [email protected]. Suitable for children aged 6-12. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Maple Syrup Festival

Two weekends of sweet fun!

Lumberjack Weekend – March 8th and 9th, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Lumber jacks & jills – get your flannel ready for Lumberjack weekend, with a Moustache contest, Lumber Costume Contest, kids’ axe throwing activity and more! Don’t miss the popular Makers’ Market featuring sweet local artists and crafters. Lunch available for purchase on-site. Travel the #MapleTrail to discover special offers along the route.

Tasters’ Weekend – March 15th and 16th 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

It’s a Tasters’ paradise for all things Maple! Sample baked goods, maple butter, maple sugar and more. Taste various syrups and learn how they make the grade. Butter tart contest, winter hikes, and the Tasters’ Row featuring innovative culinary delights from The Iron Kettle, Richmond Popcorn Company, Christine’s Bake Shop, Little Foot Foods, and the Homestead’s own Maple Market . Travel the #MapleTrail to discover special offers along the route.

Museum Windsor

Museum Windsor is celebrating Canada’s game with a one-of-a-kind travelling exhibition from the Canadian Museum of History. Hockey, presented until May 11, 2025, looks at how the sport has influenced our lives, and what that reveals about us as a people. The exhibition is an engaging two-dimensional display that uses photographs and reproductions of key artifacts, memorabilia, and works of art to present hockey highlights from yesterday and today. Listen to audio archives from hockey history and get into the game by recording your own running commentary, just like legendary sportscaster Foster Hewitt.

Windsor Spitfires

Catch the action this march break with THREE games as the Windsor Spitfires finish out the regular season at the WFCU Centre!

March 11th – Scooby Doo Night!

Giveaway: Scooby Snacks (while supplies last).

Join us for our first ever Scooby Doo night as the Spitfires take on the Erie Otters. Catch us in our limited edition Scooby Doo Jersey’s and experience our Scooby Doo themed game night. Exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase at the store.

March 13th – Movie Night!

Giveaway: Spitfire popcorn cups (while supplies last)

Come dressed in your favourite PJ’s and enjoy our movie themed night. We will be giving away collector popcorn cups while quantities last. Catch the Spitfires vs. the Greyhounds as we feature music and videos from many of the most exciting movies every released.

March 16th – Rivalry Night!

The London Knights are in town for the final time this season. Get ready for the ultimate showdown as the OHL’s #1 Rivalry continues. Spits vs. Knights.

EXPLORE & EDUCATE

Just because there is a week off school doesn’t mean you need to stop learning. Use our FREE digital guides to explore art, history and diverse cuisines right here in Windsor Essex.

Eyes On Art – A Visual Journey is a self-guided journey through our destination’s public art installations; whether by car, bike or foot, we provide suggested routes showcasing the various artists and their expressions in Windsor Essex while connecting to offerings, excursions and experiences.

CROSSROADS – Connecting The Past & The Present. Windsor Essex has a rich and storied history. To fully appreciate what makes us so unique today, we need to immerse ourselves in our past. A past which encompasses our Indigenous roots, agricultural pioneers, French settlers, our role in the War of 1812 and place along the Underground Railroad, alongside the innovators and trailblazers behind the birthplace of the Canadian automobile and whisky. The Crossroads Historical Guide will shed light and provide an informative context to the settlements and advances that have played an integral role in shaping who we are.

Follow the Flavours in Windsor Essex to a world of new tastes, new sensations and new delights. Experience a foodie adventure that could only happen here with an experiential self-guided food tour that will take you on a journey of history, community traditions and exceptional cuisine from around the world.

There are no shortage of ways to entertain the whole family this March Break. Be sure to check back often for our March Break Fun Guide to plan a week to remember!

