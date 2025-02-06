Honouring Black History: Discover Windsor Essex’s Rich Heritage

Honouring Black History: Discover Windsor Essex’s Rich Heritage

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Discover the rich and inspiring stories of Black history in Windsor Essex this February as we celebrate Black History Month. Our region played a pivotal role in the Underground Railroad and continues to honour the lasting contributions of the Black community through cultural landmarks, engaging events, and immersive experiences. Whether you’re exploring historic sites, attending special events, or supporting Black-owned businesses, there are countless ways to learn, reflect, and celebrate. Use our Black History Month Guide and join us in recognizing the resilience, achievements, and heritage that shape Windsor Essex’s diverse cultural landscape.

CROSSROADS Guide To Black History In Windsor Essex

Celebrate Black History Month in Windsor Essex with the CROSSROADS Guide to Black History in Windsor Essex, a complimentary addition to the CROSSROADS Historical Guide. Register today and be lead through significant attractions and landmarks highlighting the rich Black heritage of our region. This guide offers an immersive journey into the pivotal role Windsor Essex played in the Underground Railroad and the enduring contributions of the Black community.

PLUS: Explore and Win! Check in at one or more spots between now and February 28th to be entered into the draw for $50 to Stelly’s Cuisine & Catering, a pair of books chronicling Black History in Windsor Essex and admission for four to the Amherstburg Freedom Museum. Every check in will give you another bonus entry into the draw!

“W.E. Ride & Dine” – A Windsor Black History and Culinary Bus Tour

Guests are taken on a coach bus tour around Windsor, guided by noted Black historian Irene Moore Davis, including stops and photo ops at the historic Jackson Park Bandshell, the Tower Of Freedom Underground Railroad Monument and more.

Savour The Journey that blends culinary adventure with a profound connection to Windsor’s Black history—an experience that celebrates both the palate and the past! The tour is held on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Amherstburg Freedom Museum’s The Artists of Colour Exhibit

Museum Hosts The Artists of Colour Exhibit: “The Never-Ending Quest for Inclusion.” The Never-Ending Quest for Inclusion is the second portion of The Artists of Colour’s “Journeys Project” created by and featuring works of The Artists of Colour. This special presentation is a fine arts-based project displaying a combination of paintings, images, artifacts, and history information panels. QR codes on each information panel create a seamless way to engage further and increase the learning experience. The exhibit runs from February 1 to March 2, 2025, open Tuesday to Friday from 12–5 PM and Saturday to Sunday from 1–5 PM.

North Is Freedom Exhibit at Art Windsor Essex

This evocative photographic essay celebrates the descendants of freedom-seekers who escaped slavery in the United States in the years before the American Civil War. Some 150 years later, starting in 2016, Canadian photographer Yuri Dojc began exploring the northern end of the “Underground Railroad,” presenting 30 images of descendants. Black and white, young and old, these are the grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren of once-enslaved African Americans who have contributed to the growth of this great nation. Exhibit runs until June 22, 2025.

Black History Month In Windsor Essex

Celebrate Black History Month in Windsor Essex with a diverse lineup of events, galleries, and educational sessions honoring Black culture, heritage, and contributions. Explore powerful exhibits, engaging discussions, and live performances that highlight the region’s rich Black history. Whether attending a community gathering or visiting a local museum, there are many ways to learn, reflect, and celebrate throughout February.

Black Owned Dining Options

Discover five incredible Black-owned restaurants in Windsor Essex serving up delicious flavors and must-try dishes. From comfort food classics to bold global tastes, this blog highlights local gems that deserve a spot on your foodie bucket list! Read more here.

Head to visitwindsoressex.com/black-history for a further understanding of Black History in Windsor Essex Pelee Island through our blogs, itineraries, and listings of black owned businesses and artists. Experience the rich history, accomplishments and the road that led to freedom for Canadians of African and Caribbean descent.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.