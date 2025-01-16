From Art To Eats: A Quick Weekend In Windsor

From Art to Eats: A Quick Weekend In Windsor

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Join Brent and Aaron as they take you along on their action-packed weekend getaway in Windsor!

From the luxurious accommodations at Caesars Windsor to indulging in incredible dining experiences at spots like Funky Chow Kitchen and Neros Steakhouse, they made every moment count. Their journey included savoring craft drinks at local favorites like Walkerville Brewery and Maiden Lane Wine & Cocktail Bar, strolling through Windsor Sculpture Park, and exploring the rich history and art of the region at the Canadian Aviation Museum, Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor Essex.

Ford City was a highlight for their Saturday afternoon stopping into Chance Coffee, shopping at Bunch, picking up a tasty treat at Cookie Bar and viewing the abundance of Ford City Murals. To round out the day there was classic Windsor-style pizza from OG Pizza and a tasting at Chapter Two Brewing Company.

Late night drinks at IKTO Tiki and Taloola Cafe rounded out the enticing tastes of the weekend.

Traveling conveniently by VIA Rail, Brent and Aaron discovered the perfect blend of food, drink, art, and culture during their whirlwind two-night escape. Check out their reel to see it all!

