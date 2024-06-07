Five Ways To Spend The Day With Dad

Five Ways To Spend The Day With Dad

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, this year it falls on Sunday June 16th. Running out of ideas? We have 5 ways (plus a bonus one) that you can use to fill Father’s Day with lots of love and quality time with the special dad in your life. Keep reading for gift and gift-of-time ideas that will have dad feeling extra special this year and what better way to start off each idea than with a quintessential dad joke?

Five Ways For You To Spend The Day With Dad…

…On the Water

Dad Joke: Who carries out operations in water? A sturgeon!

Speaking of sturgeon… The sturgeon population in the St. Clair–Detroit River system is one of the largest in the Great Lakes and while the season is closed through June there are plenty of other fish in the sea so grab your rod and reel and take advantage of Free Family Fishing June 15th and 16th. No need to buy a fishing license! Spend a great day reeling in a few big ones and if you’re feeling ambitious cook them up for a tasty dinner! Check out our Fishing Guide for all things fishing in YQG. And for excellent Lake-to-Plate dining options read our ‘Fresh & Fantastic‘ Blog by Tailgate Takeout.

Grab dad and paddle your way to a great time with a kayak on Lake Erie with Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop. Pelee Wings offers kayak and paddle board rentals, Friday night group paddles and kayak training. They also have a large selection of binoculars, paddling gear and more to find the perfect gift for your water and nature loving dad.

Urban Surf serves up a great way to enjoy the tranquil waters of Lake St. Clair and Pike Creek. River Canard Canoe Co. offers canoe, kayak, row boat and paddle board rentals plus guided tours and overnight camping opportunities along River Canard. Kick things up a notch with RAW Watersports – spend the day on the water on a Sea Doo or pontoon boat . They even offer temporary boat licenses!

Board a Windsor Premier Cruise and take in the sites along the Detroit River, get up close to the under-construction Gordie Howe Bridge where you can witness history in the making.

Head to visitwindsoressex.com/paddle for all of the ways to enjoy the paddler’s paradise that is Windsor Essex.

…On the Trails

Dad Joke: You hike a lot, don’t you Everest?!

All jokes aside, hiking can be serious business in Windsor Essex. With a plethora of parks and trails to explore you’ll never run out of adventures to take. From a leisurely stroll along Windsor’s Riverfront or the Ganatchio Trail to bird watching at Hillman Marsh or Holiday Beach – there’s something for everyone and every activity level!

Grab your bikes and explore the Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail and Cypher Systems Group Greenway. Windsor Essex has miles of trails to explore and enjoy by bike! Use our Cycle Tourism Map to plan your day with dad.

Plan a full day on Pelee Island and bring your bikes on to the Ferry. You can pedal to great sites like Fish Point and Lighthouse Point Provincial Nature Reserve.

Click here to explore the many Parks & Trails in Windsor Essex.

Looking for a bit of a different type of trail? Purchase a Flight Log for dad and explore the Barrels Bottles & Brews trail – a self guided tour of the Windsor Essex #BarrelTrail. There are three purchase options based on how you want to explore including a 1 day and 7 day passport, or you can become a Frequent Flyer and get a years worth of tastings & exclusive offers at the 12 craft beer and distillery stops along the trail.

…On the Greens

Dad Joke: Why did the golfer bring an extra pair of pants? In case he got a hole in one.

If dad’s request for Father’s Day is to spend the day on the golf course-we’ve got you covered! With over 20 lush green courses to choose from you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect spot to sink your shot. Check out visitwindsoressex.com/golf to plan your day on the links. You don’t have to stick with the just traditional game of golf either. Have some fun with disc golf at Lakewood Disc Golf Course in Tecumseh, kick golf at Little River Golf Course, mini golf at Ure’s Mini Golf, indoor golf simulators at Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre or bring the golf to your own house with Golf Indigo Portable Mini Golf!

…On the Grill

Dad Joke: Accidentally burned dinner on the grill. ~ Missteaks were made.

Nothing says Father’s Day quite like a classic BBQ! Check out Bradt’s Butcher Block or The Butcher of Kingsville for great selections of local meats, cheeses and everything you need to put together the perfect bbq for dad! Pop in to Lee & Maria’s or Sauve’s Country Market for the freshest local produce to go with it! Dockside Fisheries offers fresh Lake Erie Perch and Pickerel and seafood from every coast to round out your meal!

We know there’s no better taste than local and the best way to get all the fresh details on where to shop and support local in Windsor Essex is with W.E. Heart Local. Visit weheartlocal.ca and register for your FREE W.E. Heart Local digital pass. The more you explore, the more perks and exclusive offers you’ll receive!

Spend the day a day early with dad during Open Farms – you can explore some of our W.E. Heart Local partners – each offering a unique experience. This farm fresh tastings, behind-the-scenes tours and hands on activities to learn all about what our farmers do to bring you fresh produce! Make sure to register for your FREE Digital Pass for your guide to all of the stops. This is a great event for all ages!

…On the Hunt

Dad Joke: Why is history like a fruit cake? It’s full of dates!

Spend the day with dad on the hunt for history! Is dad a history buff? Spend the day at Fort Malden National Historic Site and immerse yourself in the war of 1812. Check out the Canadian Aviation Museum, home to Windsor’s own Lancaster bomber and Mosquito KB161. Aviation history comes alive here!

Go on a hunt for a great book and the perfect cup of coffee along Ottawa Street at Juniper Books and Cafe Amor and Art. Juniper Books has great selection of good quality used books. Reasonable prices and the constantly changing inventory make it worthwhile to check back regularly and see what’s available. Cafe Amor and Art specializes in specialty coffee: lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, americanos, cortados, macchiatos, flavoured coffees, matchas, chais, hot chocolate & iced drinks. Complemented with Mexican sandwiches, soups, burritos, pastry and their famous 3 leches cake and caramel flan.

BONUS: Make It An Easy Day

Dad Joke: Why does the mushroom always get invited to pizza parties? ~ Because he’s such a fungi!

Running short of time? Looking for the perfect quick treat to make dad’s day? Pick up a world-famous Windsor Pizza from Antonino’s Original Pizza with 5 area locations, Armando’s Amherstburg, Original Guys Pizza with 10 locations throughout Windsor Essex and Chatham Kent and Oven 360 serving up authentic Neapolitan pizzas with multiple locations to serve you!

As always, use our Father’s Day Guide to help you celebrate Father’s Day in Windsor Essex, designed to help you discover experiences and gifts from local businesses. Whether you’re planning a special meal, an exciting adventure, or searching for a thoughtful present, our guide has everything you need to make this Father’s Day unforgettable.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.