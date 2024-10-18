A FREE Windsor Graffiti Tour

A Guide For Your Eyes, On Art

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Art enriches our lives and adds beauty to the world around us. Windsor Essex is full of art and we have launched the Eyes on Art as a way for you to explore the beauty throughout the region. We want you to enjoy the most of your exploring so we’ve added a few Tasty Treats and Coffee Culture stops along the way to round out the experience.

Eyes On Art – A Visual Journey is a self-guided journey through our destination’s public art installations; whether by car, bike or foot, we provide suggested routes showcasing the various artists and their expressions in Windsor Essex while connecting to offerings, excursions and experiences.

The pass is FREE and will guide you to all 32 districts across the region and 220+ artwork pieces. It’s a self guided tour of arts and culture in Windsor Essex.

Check in at your stops along the way using your Eyes On Art pass! Get 10 check-ins by Saturday November 30th, 2024 and be entered to WIN a Coffee Culture Prize Pack valued at $100!

Prize will be drawn on Monday December 2nd, 2024 and will include: Cafe Amor, JOE Hot+Cold, Chance Coffee and Red Lantern Coffee Co.

Use our itineraries to help shape your day

Start in Ford City with a delicious latte and sweet pastry from Chance Coffee. Experience the history of of the neighbourhood through Windsor’s largest collection of murals. Many of these murals are steeped in the automotive history of Ford City.

Make your way to Walkerville for lunch at Taloola Cafe then take a quick walk down the block for a visit with the founder of the neighbourhood at the Hiram Walker bronze statue. Stroll the streets to view the several murals located on buildings and don’t forget to enjoy a fight of fancy down Butterfly Lane.

End the day in Downtown Windsor by walking along the 400 to 600 blocks of Ouellette Ave & Pelissier Street and along Maiden Lane in Downtown Windsor where you will find a plethora of street art. Make your way to the riverfront where the artwork is set against the scenic views of the Detroit River and skyline. Enjoy dinner at one of the many delicious dining options like Neros at Caesars Windsor or Cucina 360 and cap the night off at Bull and Barrel!

Art connects us all. Use Eyes on Art to connect with your loved ones while exploring awe-inspiring pieces and hidden gems throughout the region.

Click visitwindsoressex.com/art for all of the details and a list of the art locations you can explore with the pass.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.