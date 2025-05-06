WEATHER: Tuesday May 6th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 6th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday May 6th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
