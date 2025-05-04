Tilbury Concrete Workers Ratifies New Contract

Employees represented by Unifor Local 195 at Tilbury Concrete have voted 65% for a new three-year contract.

With the new contract, employees will receive a front-loaded wage increase upon ratification of $2.50 per hour in the first year, followed by an increase in years 2 and 3.

Also included is a pension increase and expanded healthcare benefits, including coverage for prescription glasses and safety footwear.