Tilbury Concrete Workers Ratifies New Contract
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 4th, 2025, 5:25pm
Employees represented by Unifor Local 195 at Tilbury Concrete have voted 65% for a new three-year contract.
With the new contract, employees will receive a front-loaded wage increase upon ratification of $2.50 per hour in the first year, followed by an increase in years 2 and 3.
Also included is a pension increase and expanded healthcare benefits, including coverage for prescription glasses and safety footwear.
