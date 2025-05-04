Pet Of The Week: Hello, I’m Buster!
Sunday May 4th, 2025, 11:59am
Buster – 2 years – Common Rabbit
Hello, I’m Buster, a laid-back chap who loves a good nap and some munching. My days are simple, filled with nibbling on hay and exploring my surroundings. I’m not one for the rambunctious life, preferring a calm and quiet environment. I’ve grown to love my human friends here at the shelter, but I dream of having a forever home. I’m a good listener, and I promise not to chew on your shoes. Adopting me means gaining a loyal friend who will add a touch of tranquility to your life.
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
