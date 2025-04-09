Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday April 9th, 2025

Wednesday April 9th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday April 9th, 2025.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message