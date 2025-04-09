WEATHER: Wednesday April 9th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 9th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday April 9th, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
