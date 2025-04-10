WEATHER: Thursday April 10th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday April 10th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday April 10th, 2025.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Periods of rain. Rain at times mixed with snow early in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook