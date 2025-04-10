Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

WEATHER: Thursday April 10th, 2025

Thursday April 10th, 2025, 7:00am

Periods of rain. Rain at times mixed with snow early in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

