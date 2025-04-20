UWindsor Faculty Of Nursing Earns Top National Accreditation

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN), which serves as the national accrediting body for nursing education in Canada, has granted the University of Windsor Faculty of Nursing the maximum seven-year accreditation for its new collaborative Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN), honours, and registered practical nurse pathway to BScN programs introduced in 2019.

This maximum seven-year accreditation represents the highest possible term awarded to programs that surpass expectations. It acknowledges exceptional faculty, a comprehensive curriculum, outstanding student support, and a steadfast commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

The University of Windsor BScN program offers a personalized and supportive pathway designed to cultivate skilled and compassionate health-care professionals.

As part of the rigorous seven-year accreditation process, the Faculty of Nursing conducted an extensive self-study and facilitated a comprehensive on-site review by the CASN Accreditation Bureau.

“This remarkable achievement is a direct result of the dedication, innovation, and excellence exhibited by our students, faculty, staff, collaborative college partners at St. Clair College and Lambton College, as well as our clinical agencies and community partners,” said Dr. Sheppard-LeMoine.