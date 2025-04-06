UWindsor Alumni Association To Celebrate 2025 Alumni Awards Of Excellence

Six University of Windsor graduates will be recognized for their remarkable achievements and community impact during the 2025 Alumni Awards of Excellence, hosted by the UWindsor Alumni Association on Thursday, April 10th.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, and awards presentation, bringing together alumni, students, faculty, and friends for an unforgettable night of inspiration and recognition.

The Alumni Awards of Excellence honour individuals who exemplify the University’s values of leadership, service, innovation, and global citizenship through their professional accomplishments and community contributions.

Alumni Award of Merit – Recognizing exceptional accomplishments that bring honour to the University:

Irene Moore Davis (BA 1993) is a historian, educator, and passionate community advocate. As assistant curator at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum and president of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society, she is nationally recognized for her work in African Canadian history and equity. Her creative portfolio includes writing, speaking, and documentary production—most notably The North Was Our Canaan and Across the River to Freedom.

Dr. Bukola Salami (BScN 2004) is a professor and Canada Research Chair in Black and Racialized Peoples’ Health at the University of Calgary. A trailblazer in health equity, she has founded impactful research and mentorship networks focused on improving health outcomes for migrant and racialized communities.

Alumni Ambassador Award – Honouring outstanding leadership in professional, volunteer, and community work:

Lisa Voakes (BHK 1999, B.Ed 2000) leads the physical education department at North Star High School and serves as chair of Leadership Advancement for Women and Sport (LAWS). She champions gender equity in sport and frequently collaborates with the University on youth development and leadership initiatives.

Lisa Williams (BA 1991) spent nearly four decades in broadcast journalism, including a celebrated career as co-host of AM800 CKLW’s The Morning Drive. A trusted voice in Windsor-Essex, she is widely admired for her integrity, mentorship, and dedication to community storytelling.

Alumni Odyssey Award – Presented to early-career alumni already making a powerful impact:

Jordan Goure (BA 2014) is the co-founder and CEO of Picsume. A serial entrepreneur, he has launched over 10 startups across multiple industries. His current focus is on building ethical artificial intelligence solutions that address real-world workforce challenges.

Mathew Zaia (BA 2016, MA 2018) is a litigation lawyer at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, with expertise in criminal and appellate law. A former Supreme Court of Canada law clerk and published legal scholar, he is dedicated to advancing justice in public interest cases.

Tickets are $50 and include the full evening program. To reserve your spot or learn more, visit uwindsor.ca/alumni.