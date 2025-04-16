Town Of Essex Hosts First-Ever Jane’s Walk

The Town of Essex is hosting its first-ever Jane’s Walk as part of the 2025 Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival.

Taking place on April 25th, 2025, from 2:45pm to 3:45pm, the walk will feature a unique exploration of Alice Street, one of Essex Centre’s oldest neighborhoods. The event, titled “Alice in Wonderland: A Stroll Down Historic Alice Street”, offers a chance to discover the history, architectural significance, and future conservation plans for this charming area.

The walk will start at the corner across from St. Paul’s Anglican Church, located at Alice St S & Brien Ave W, Essex, ON N8M 1E4, and will guide participants through a scenic journey along one of the area’s most historic streets. Attendees will learn about the evolution of the neighborhood, how it earned its name, and the fascinating architectural styles of the homes that line the street. As Alice Street is being considered for designation as a Heritage Conservation District in drafts for the Town’s new Official Plan, participants will also hear about conservation efforts and how future development will be shaped by these plans.

“Essex has such a rich history, and this Jane’s Walk will be a fantastic opportunity to engage with our community and celebrate the historical significance of Alice Street,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “We’re proud to be a part of the Windsor-Essex Jane’s Walk Festival and look forward to sharing the stories that make Essex Centre unique.”