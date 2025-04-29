Conservatives Sweep Windsor Essex, Liberals Win Federal Election

Conservative candidates have won all four Windsor-Essex ridings following the 2025 Federal Election.

In Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk was defeated by Conservative Kathy Borrelli by a margin of 359 votes as of 2:30am with 281 of 282 polls reporting. It’s the first time since 1935 that the area elected a Conservative candidate, when the riding was named Essex East. Kusmierczyk was elected to the riding in 2019.

In Windsor West, NDP incumbent Brian Masse was defeated by Conservative Harb Gill by a margin of 6,188 votes as of 2:30am with 230 of 231 polls reporting. It’s the first time since 1962 that the area elected a Conservative when the riding was named Essex West. Masse had held the riding since 2002.

In Essex, incumbent Chris Lewis was re-elected by a margin of 16,494 votes ahead of Liberal candidate Chris Sutton with 277 of 278 polls reporting.

In Chatham-Kent-Leamington, incumbent Dave Epp was re-elected by a margin of 14,986 ahead of Liberal candidate Keith Pickard with 285 of 295 polls reporting.

Nationally, the Liberals are expected to form a minority government headed by Primer Minister Marc Carney.

Full results are here: