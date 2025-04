LIVE: Federal Election Results 2025 – Windsor Tecumseh Lakeshore, Windsor West, Essex, Chatham Kent Leamington

Today Canadians are choosing Members of Parliament in Windsor Tecumseh Lakeshore, Windsor West, Essex, Chatham Kent Leamington, and across the Country.

Local polls close at 9:30pm, and according to Elections Canada, initial results are expected as early as 7:00pm.

This page automatically refreshes every 30 seconds.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Press your browser’s refresh or reload button to reload right away.