Cheers To A Cause: 11 Local Breweries Unite For The Fine N’ Dandy Charity Beer Festival

The Fine N’ Dandy Charity Beer Festival returns on Sunday, April 27th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm M at GL Heritage Brewing Company in Amherstburg, uniting 11 local craft breweries in a heartfelt celebration of beer, community, and compassion — all in support of cancer-related causes.

This annual event began in 2016, founded by the late Jeffrey Craig, a beloved brewer at Walkerville Brewery. What started as a small, one-beer fundraiser has grown into a vibrant regional tradition — a powerful showcase of collaboration, creativity, and the strength of Windsor’s craft beer community.

Each participating brewery will pour a specially brewed, dandelion-inspired beer — paying tribute to Jeffrey’s vision and to all those affected by cancer. The dandelion was chosen not only for its ties to cancer awareness but also for its symbolic resilience and potential health benefits. Today, it stands as a unifying theme across all featured beers.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Sample Ticket Prices are $2.50 for a 3.5 oz pour and $5.00 for a 7 oz pour. 100% of sample ticket sales go directly to the Hospice of Windsor & Essex County and the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

There will be live music by Paul Longden and DJ Music by The River DJs, both generously donating their time and talent and Frate Street Food — serving up mouthwatering eats available for purchase.

Participating Breweries: