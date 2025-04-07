NEWS >

Centennial Park Staircase Rehabilitation Underway

Monday April 7th, 2025, 9:00am

City News
Work is underway on the repairs to the Centennial Park Staircase between Campbell Avenue and Bridge Avenue.

This project is expected to last approximately five weeks, weather permitting, and aims to repair and restore the public staircase to improve safety, durability, and long-term usability for park users.

While the construction area will be fenced off, the park will remain open for public use.

