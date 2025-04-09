Caesars Windsor Ratifies New Contract

Caesars Windsor employees voted in favour of the tentative agreement that was reached on April 2nd, 2025 by 83%.

“Your bargaining team is proud of this three-year agreement, the most lucrative contract since Caesars Windsor opened. This is a contract that rewards hard work and dedication—one that’s truly deserving of our Caesars members,” said James Stewart President, Local 444.

Employees had voted 98% in support of strike action if needed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We would like to commend Unifor Local 444 and the entire bargaining team for their respectful and productive efforts in achieving an agreement that is fair for our employees, while successfully balancing the sustainability of our business. Our focus remains on providing memorable experiences for our guests, with our award-winning loyalty program, a world-class 2025 entertainment lineup in The Colosseum, and exciting guest promotions,” said Kevin Laforet, President of Caesars Windsor.