Additional ENWIN Crews Supporting Ice Storm Recovery In Orillia And Chatham-Kent Region

ENWIN Utilities Crews continue to help those in need in Ontario.

ENWIN has deployed a team to support power restoration efforts in the Chatham-Kent/Sarnia-Lambton after severe thunderstorms on April 2nd impacted the region.

This is in addition to crews that were dispatched earlier this week to assist in Orillia, after a devastating ice storm impacted the region.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

ENWIN is dispatching an additional crew to the Chatham-Kent area, in collaboration with Essex Powerlines and other local utilities to replace damaged critical infrastructure. Crews are expected to remain in the field through the weekend.

“This storm has caused significant damage across parts of the province, and restoration efforts will require close coordination between utilities,” said Garry Rossi, President and CEO of ENWIN Utilities. “We’re proud to contribute to the province-wide mutual aid effort and support the communities that have been hardest hit, all while continuing to maintain reliable service for our customers in Windsor.”

ENWIN’s participation is part of its commitment through the Ontario Mutual Aid Group. The utility remains in active coordination with Hydro One, Essex Power, and other partners to maximize response efficiency.